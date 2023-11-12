Launceston mural guru, school students brighten up small town

A splash of colour was added to the Cressy Bowls Club this week thanks to the efforts of students from Cressy District High School and KreamArt graffiti artist, James Cowan.
From a touching memorial to ANZAC soldiers, farmland sheep and Cressy's Burlington Berries, Mr Cowan teamed up with 12 students to complete the mural in just three days.
Mr Cowan said bowls club president Dianne Byard had secured a community grant which allowed the club to bring him out and paint the mural.
"About three months after she got the grant we talked about designs and different things like that, and Mark Gleeson, the principal of Cressy District High School, wanted to get some students involved," Mr Cowan said.
"So did I and that was the biggest part of this project, that's what makes my job so much fun.
"I wouldn't enjoy it as much if I didn't have that public involvement."
He said the design was centred around "capturing the essence of Cressy".
"The bowls club is also attached to the Anzac cenotaph ... we had our poppies and Anzac soldier in the sunset," he said.
After seeing the outline made by Mr Cowan, who used a projector at night to help sketch out the design, students were "a bit hesitant" to start.
"I don't think a lot of street art goes out this way so they were really hesitant, but I said 'not to worry you can't stuff this up, you can go outside the lines and whatnot'," Mr Cowan said.
"They would have been one of my cleanest groups for the year, they really took their pride in it and took the initiative to paint inside the line.
"They really got it down pat and were super excited, by the end of the day none of them wanted to go back to school."
He said students had finished the job far quicker than he expected.
"I was expecting about five days for a wall that size but they smashed it out in about three," he said.
The mural has already been well received by the Cressy community, with Mr Cowan reporting positive feedback from community members.
"On Thursday I think every community member stopped by and said how much they loved and how it brightened up the space, it's a really nice community out there," he said.
