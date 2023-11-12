The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston mural guru, school students brighten up small town

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
November 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A splash of colour was added to the Cressy Bowls Club this week thanks to the efforts of students from Cressy District High School and KreamArt graffiti artist, James Cowan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.