Victoria seize early advantage in one-day cup match against Tasmania

Tasmania has been reduced to a meagre total of 156 as Launceston hosted just its second domestic one-day match in 14 years.
Victoria holds the advantage in the mid-table Marsh Cup clash having won the toss, chosen to bowl and dismissed the hosts inside 38 overs.
Despite a UTAS Stadium crowd which achieved the impressive feat of being smaller than the venue's recent WBBL contests, the match featured several quirky stats.
These ranged from Tom Rogers getting caught by Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland twice luring catches to point off the first ball of spells, security staff using obscure metal rods to retrieve lost balls and former Ashes Test birthday hat-trick-taker Peter Siddle being reduced to the role of drinks carrier against his former team.
It also produced a catching masterclass as Sam Elliott took a screamer at deep backward point (Charlie Wakim) to give Fergus O'Neill (3-33) the second of his wickets only to be repaid when O'Neill claimed a similarly difficult grab (Mitch Owen) running back from mid-on to give Elliott his first of 4-26.
Tasmania's shining light was, once again, Beau Webster who strolled out after his side lost 3-1 and proceeded to extend his phenomenal run with the bat.
Since returning from a stint with Essex in the English County Championship, the 29-year-old Snug all-rounder has produced 10 consecutive double-figure scores in domestic competitions at 73.00 and was coming off 97 not out against the Vics in the Sheffield Shield.
A day after being described by captain Jordan Silk as being at "the peak of his powers" and worthy of Australian selection, Webster showed patience and poise but fell just short of his eighth half-century of the season when Sam Harper claimed one of his three caught behinds, dismissed for 47 off 76.
Mac Wright was the second-highest scorer although he promised so much more than 34 with a swashbuckling knock including three of Tasmania's four maximums. Matthew Wade also hit a run-a-ball 21 at the top of the order as seven batsmen failed to reach double figures.
With trams periodically passing the eastern side of the ground and leaves blowing across from surrounding trees, UTAS Stadium resembled a quaint English country ground as the sides basked in the November sun.
