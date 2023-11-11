The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Victoria seize early advantage in one-day cup match against Tasmania

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated November 11 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania has been reduced to a meagre total of 156 as Launceston hosted just its second domestic one-day match in 14 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.