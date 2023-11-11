A rare Tasmanian Tigers fixture in Launceston proved to be a perfect day for Victoria who claimed a bonus point victory to return to the top of the Marsh Cup ladder.
In just the second domestic one-day match to be played in Launceston in 14 years, the hosts were restricted to a meagre total of just 156 as Victoria won the toss, chose to bowl and dismissed the hosts inside 38 overs.
The Vics always looked like winning within the 40 overs required to secure an extra point, reaching the target with four wickets down in the 36th.
Despite a UTAS Stadium crowd which achieved the impressive feat of being smaller than the venue's recent WBBL contests, the match featured several quirky stats.
These ranged from Tom Rogers getting caught by Tom Rogers before Tom Rogers was dismissed by Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland twice enticing catches to point off the first ball of spells, security staff using obscure metal rods to retrieve lost balls, a Billy Stanlake no ball which missed the next pitch and former Ashes Test birthday hat-trick-taker Peter Siddle being reduced to the role of drinks carrier against his former team.
It also produced a Victorian catching masterclass as Sam Elliott took a screamer at deep backward point (Charlie Wakim) to give Fergus O'Neill (3-33) the second of his wickets only to be repaid when O'Neill claimed a similarly difficult grab (Mitch Owen) running back from mid-on to give Elliott his first of 4-26.
Tasmania's shining light was, once again, Beau Webster who strolled out after his side lost 3-1 and proceeded to extend his phenomenal run with the bat.
Since returning from a stint with Essex in the English County Championship, the 29-year-old Snug all-rounder has produced 10 consecutive double-figure scores in domestic competitions at 73.00 and was coming off 97 not out against the Vics in the Sheffield Shield.
A day after he was described by captain Jordan Silk as being at "the peak of his powers" and worthy of Australian selection, Webster showed patience and poise but fell just short of his eighth half-century of the season when Sam Harper claimed one of his three caught behinds, dismissed for 47 off 76.
Mac Wright was the second-highest scorer although he promised so much more than 34 with a swashbuckling knock including three of Tasmania's four maximums. Matthew Wade also hit a run-a-ball 21 at the top of the order as seven batsmen failed to reach double figures.
In contrast to their opponents' catching exhibition, Tasmania were made to pay for spillages.
Openers Rogers and Matt Short were given lives on six and 23 respectively and the latter took full advantage.
Having lost Rogers early to his namesake, Short found welcome company in Marcus Harris (21) and Peter Handscomb (17) to provide the backbone to the run chase.
After partnerships of 45 and 36, Victoria lost 2-1 as Paddy Dooley caught Handscomb and bowled Harper for a third-ball duck. With Greater Northern Raider Stanlake cranking up the speed gun and demolishing Harris' stumps, suddenly the hosts had a ray of hope.
However, Short and Jonathan Merlo (29 not out off 52) had other ideas, patiently knocking off the target with plenty of time to spare. Short saw the innings out and looked a class above all other batters as he finished on 81 off 88 confirming victory with his 11th four.
Stanlake's wicket came at the expensive price of 42 runs off seven overs but the big quick was just glad to be bowling again after lengthy injury issues.
"Bit of a disappointing day," he said. "We didn't get as many runs as we'd like but I thought we did a pretty good job of staying in the contest in the fielding innings but came up a little bit short. I thought Sam Elliott bowled really well and had the ball nipping around quite a bit. That was probably the difference."
With trams periodically passing the eastern side of the ground and leaves blowing across from surrounding trees, UTAS Stadium resembled a quaint English country ground as the sides basked in the November sun.
Both teams will take a break from the Marsh Cup until February. National action returns to UTAS Stadium at 7.15pm on Monday, December 11, when Hobart Hurricanes launch their BBL campaign against Sydney Sixers.
