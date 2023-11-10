The Examiner
Stephanie Trethewey is Tasmania's 2024 Australian of the Year

By Acm Network
Updated November 11 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:52am
Tasmania's 2024 Australian of the Year is rural women's advocate and founder of Motherland, Stephanie Trethewey. Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
Rural women's advocate Stephanie Trethewey, whose national charity Motherland connects mothers raising children on the land, is Tasmania's Australian of the Year for 2024.

