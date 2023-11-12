Mind matters: Why making, maintaining memories is so important

Dali, with his eccentric moustache, offered, "The difference between false memories and true ones is the same as for jewels: it is always the false ones that look the most real, the most brilliant"; while Munch, a leader of the surrealism movement, detailed his artistic process, "Painting picture by picture, I followed the impressions my eye took in at heightened moments. I painted only memories, adding nothing, no details that I did not see. Hence the simplicity of the paintings, their emptiness."