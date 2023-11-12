The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mind matters: Why making, maintaining memories is so important

By Brian Wightman
November 12 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Memories are a key part of the human experience. Picture by Shutterstock
Memories are a key part of the human experience. Picture by Shutterstock

The importance of memory recall and retrieval, essential for everyday conversations and the completion of basic tasks, has become a talking point in our family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.