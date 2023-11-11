'Too easy to catch': $3m to help restore popular Tassie fish

New restrictions and a $3.29 million grant will help restore dwindling numbers of a popular Tasmanian fish.
Tasmania's recreational fishing sector has partnered with the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) to recover the health of the sand flathead.
IMAS was awarded a $3.29 million research grant, supported by the Australian government's fisheries research and development corporation, with $900,000 from the Tasmanian government.
According to IMAS, sand flatheads account for 68 per cent of all recreational fish taken from Tasmanian waters, caught by around 70,000 recreational fishers each year.
Fisheries scientist professor at IMAS Sean Tracey said the new research would focus on improving the stock health of the "popular fish" to acceptable levels, as quickly as possible.
"They have been the bread and butter species for recreational fishers in Tasmania for decades, but their popularity and ease of capture has led to them becoming depleted," Dr Tracey said.
"The current level of fishing mortality, or fish removed by fishing, is around four times the natural mortality rate, which has driven the biomass to low levels."
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer MLC announced in late October new rules for commercial and recreational fishers, which came into effect November 1.
Under the new rules, the minimum size for sand flathead increased to 35 centimetres, while a maximum size limit of 40 centimetres was introduced for all state waters except around King Island and Furneaux Group.
Ms Palmer said this decision had been a difficult one which was not made lightly.
"More than 1000 submissions were received and many engagements had with fishers, peak fishing and industry bodies, researchers, coastal councils and the broader community," she said.
"By taking this action now, we can rebuild sand flathead for the next generation of fishers."
Along with investigating population levels, the project seeks to understand more about the values of the fishers who catch sand flathead.
Researchers will work closely with Tasmania's peak body for marine recreational fishing, TARFish, and recreational fishers themselves.
TARFish chief executive Jane Gallichan said recreational fishing was part of the Tasmanian way of life.
"Fishing creates social, cultural, health and economic value right around the state, for the benefit of all Tasmanians," Ms Gallichan said.
"We know rec fishers want to do the right thing and our aim is to help them do just that."
