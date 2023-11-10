Weekly wrap: Artificial Intelligence is here to stay and we should get used to it

G'day readers,
Last week, I spoke lovingly about the new Beatles single. The Fab Four released their final song with a little help from artificial intelligence. Of all the uses of AI, this one would have to be the most popular, the song going to number one this week.
This week, Isabel Bird told us about an effective but probably less popular use of AI. It is an interesting read.
Politicians rarely back down unless the policy they are spruiking is so unpopular it might cost them an election. Benjamin Seeder told us about one such policy this week.
Councils sometimes make decisions residents don't understand. On the face of it, the City of Launceston Council seeking to transfer ownership of UTAS stadiums might have some asking questions. Joe Colbrook answers those questions.
Do you work a unique or quirky job? We want to hear from you! Writing about our people is amongst the most enjoyable things we do as journalists. Joe started our series on people in Launceston doing odd or quirky jobs with this gem about the City Park monkey keeper Bridie Slattery.
Coinciding with Remembrance Day commemorations yesterday, Duncan Bailey tells about the heroism of a Scottsdale woman who died in WWII. Edna Button is the subject of display at a Royal Air Force (RAF) museum in England.
The Optus outage angered a lot of people this week.
Here's David Pope's take on it; he is spot on as usual.
On that note I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
