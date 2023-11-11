Mellor throws his weight behind Tasmanian little athletics movement

Aspiring Tasmanian athlete Jackson Mellor proved well qualified to throw his weight behind the little athletics movement.
Eight months after winning gold, silver and bronze medals in shot put, discus and hammer respectively when the Tasmanian championships were held at St Leonards, the Hobart talent was back in Launceston to support the organisation which launched his career.
"I don't remember a time when I was not doing athletics so it's awesome to come back and see lots of other people on the same path," said the 20-year-old.
"To come full circle and be able to give back is a dream come true for me. Little athletics taught me resilience, confidence, sportsmanship and to never give up on anything you set your mind to. I've learnt many life lessons from little athletics. Without it, I wouldn't be the athlete and more importantly, the person I am today."
After joining East Derwent Little Athletics at the age of five, Mellor proved as adept in his schedule as he is at switching between events, attending South Launceston, Launceston and North Launceston centres on a busy Saturday morning.
"I followed the traditional path through little athletics, doing every event under the sun with my friends. I think I just stuck with it because I enjoyed it and was kind of alright as a kid," added the UTas AC member.
Mellor has won discus silver medals at the Pacific Mini Games and Oceania Cup and is targeting more medals at nationals as he seeks to qualify for 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Australian hurdles legend Sally Pearson, dual world champion Jaryd Clifford and Commonwealth Games champions Brandon Starc, KelseyLee Barber and Mellor's coach Matt Denny were among other Little Athletics Australia ambassadors visiting regional centres to inspire the next generation of Aussie athletes.
