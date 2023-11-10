Launceston's Ella Maurer rewarded for persistence with her first AFLW final

When Launceston AFLW export Ella Maurer spoke at the NTFA season launch in March, she was about to embark on an adventure.
She'd just been traded by North Melbourne to the Gold Coast Suns and was about to do the long drive from Melbourne to the Sunshine State with her dad.
The 21-year-old cracked into the Suns' team in round five and it wasn't until round nine that she played again.
But she held her spot the past two matches and now she's playing her first-ever senior footy final.
The Suns are hosting Sydney in an elimination final at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday night.
"It's really exciting and a reward for the all hard work that's been put in since I've been drafted," she said.
"I've been really pushing to find my spot in the team. To be able to now play finals is amazing."
The forward/midfielder is feeling the love from her home state as she prepares for the big game.
Fellow Tasmanian Elise Barwick, who was recruited from North Hobart, will also play for the Suns after returning from concussion protocols.
Maurer, who played for North Launceston, Old Scotch and Tasmania Devils before being drafted in 2021, has received plenty of messages of support this week.
"I got a message from Jodie Clifford (on Friday) so that's made my day to see that message from her just getting around me," she said.
"My coach from Old Scotch, Dean Smith, he gave me a call (on Thursday) so it's just great to have that support from the Tassie family."
Clifford was Maurer's midfield coach for the Tassie Devils girls' team.
"She played a big part in my talent pathway," Maurer said.
The 169-centimetre footballer said her only other finals experience was with North Launceston juniors.
Maurer and Barwick have been named on the interchange and the former is keen to make the most of every opportunity she gets on the ground.
"I'll probably be rolling through the forward line but also inside mid," Maurer said.
The AFLW player, who lives across the road from the beach, said moving to the Gold Coast had been the best decision she had ever made.
"It's just the environment up here, it's a credit to the club just how much of a supportive and welcoming environment it was to come into," she said.
"As soon as I came in, I felt at home."
Maurer said her mum and dad were doing their best to get to the game while her little cousins and aunty would be up there to cheer her on.
Maurer said she planned to come back home for Christmas before returning to the Gold Coast for training.
Another Tassie connection is that Suns coach Cameron Joyce previously coached the Devils.
