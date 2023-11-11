Community call for Legana makers market gets tick of approval

Tatana Way will be transformed into a new Legana makers market after a call from the community was answered by the West Tamar Council.
The idea for a makers market came from community member Edain Kyair, a wax melt maker, who asked if Legana locals would be interested in a market on a community Facebook page.
The idea for the market was supported by the Rotary Club of Legana, who helped Ms Kyair bring it to the council.
Legana Rotary secretary Claire Rechberger said Ms Kyair was a passionate member of the community who had worked to get it off the ground, and Rotary were happy to help.
"The first event will be kind of a trial run, we've got to address the viability of it but partnering with the council and the Rotary Legana Christmas event was a perfect opportunity," Ms Rechberger said.
"We've got quite a few stallholders that have expressed interest, the response from the community seems to be really, really positive."
She said from the Rotary side of things, the market has been raised several times before.
"It's nice to be able to work with someone from the community like Edain and get something happening, I believe these 20 people that we've got are pretty local to the Legana area," she said.
"Hopefully we can band together with the community and the club, and wait and see what the market grows into."
The Legana Makers Market starts Friday December 1 from 6pm to 8.30pm, at Tatana Way.
