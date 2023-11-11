The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community call for Legana makers market gets tick of approval

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 11 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Dillon, Addison Drotsky and Edain Kyair in Tatana Way, Legana. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Jenny Dillon, Addison Drotsky and Edain Kyair in Tatana Way, Legana. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Tatana Way will be transformed into a new Legana makers market after a call from the community was answered by the West Tamar Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.