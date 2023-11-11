Let's make the most of proposed Bell Bay cable facility

IT WAS great news to read of the SunCable proposal (The Examiner, November 5), now, let's see how many NIMBYs come out trying to stop it.
Next is where are they going to get the power needed as Tasmania is at its maximum now?
And lastly, why not get them to make the cable for the Marinus proposal which could result in a cost reduction, and there should be an extra cable laid at the same time for the future.
IN RESPONSE TO 'How artificial intelligence is watching driver behaviours in Tasmania' (The Examiner, November 10): So, answer me this.
We have had speed cameras (on the mainland) for decades and yet we have not seen an appreciable decline in speeding nor in the road toll statistics.
Further, in spite of speed camera introduction in Tasmania, and in spite of a huge number of fines issued and some reduction subsequently in speed related offences, the number of serious injuries is increasing.
All this does is reveal that there is something else at play here - driver competency, or, more accurately, lack of competency.
And what is the primary mitigator to a lack of competency? Training.
If a driver has never been adequately trained in the first place (and no driver in this country has been adequately trained because no such training system has ever existed) then how can we ever expect the road trauma statistics to reduce?
It's a classic chicken-and-egg scenario, and no amount of AI or other spooky surveillance devices will ever solve this problem.
THE very sad deaths of families picnicking at Daylesford was a tragedy that could have been prevented with protective barriers erected at the roundabout.
While risk assessment has been a government priority for at least 10 years, the Casino roundabout at Prospect has no protective barriers for the many pedestrians walking to and from the Prospect Marketplace.
A foreseeable accident waiting to happen.
THE article on Ros Lewis, an Extinction Rebellion member, was an excellent read (The Examiner, November 7).
Often, when we hear about Extinction Rebellion, the focus is on a global stunt - and those behind it.
So, it was quite refreshing to hear from Ros, a local, who was given the chance to share her story without the backdrop of controversy.
There are a lot of people in Tasmania who are worried about what climate breakdown is going to bring, and too many feel like their worries aren't being heard.
Perhaps if our decision-makers started to listen, then "compromisers", like Ros, wouldn't find themselves out of their comfort zones.
In the meantime, it is encouraging to see that there are people out there trying to get the "results needed" while being willing to listen to suggestions from others that don't agree with their methods.
GIVEN the strong support in the State of the State address (February 2023) and other public comments to "developing a pathway forward" for the Mt Wellington cableway project, now Mac Point has passed through both Houses of Parliament as a Project of State Significance, surely it's time to seize the moment, one way or the other, Mr Premier?
The High Court decision to release those held in detention allows for real transparency.
Those who lead innocent lifestyles previously will be able to continue such lifestyles and those who are systemic criminals will likely be outed if they continue their criminal activities.
Helen Barker (The Examiner, November 7), rather than being reactive try to be more proactive it will help you feel much better.
