The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hold your horses: Kingsway gig raising funds for horse sanctuary

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 10 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Singer songwriter Billy February loves his surfing, his music and his horses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.