Hold your horses: Kingsway gig raising funds for horse sanctuary

Singer songwriter Billy February loves his surfing, his music and his horses.
It was a conversation with Kingsway Bar owner Vanessa Thomas, who runs a horse sanctuary out of her home, that quickly sparked an idea to put on a gig that would help her "Horse Heaven," where she currently looks after nine rescues.
Ms Thomas moved from New South Wales last year to escape bushfires, bringing three rescued horses with her and has quickly expanded her operation.
After hearing her story, Mr February said he'd play for free and direct profits towards helping the rescues.
With his guitar in hand and surfboards strapped securely to his van, Mr February travels through the country chasing gigs and waves.
"I grew up with horses, my grandpa's farm and had horses opposite my parents property in South Australia," Mr February said.
"I'm pro-animal and I hate seeing any animal put down, especially horses."
Ms Thomas said the two were chatting on Thursday night and bonded over their love for horses.
"We were chatting and he just said 'let's do it'," Ms Thomas said.
Many of the horses Ms Thomas finds are former race horses that have been sold off.
She said she hopes to expand the horse sanctuary to take in more rescues, but the costs were rising.
"A call out for a veterinarian is about $450 and that's before any medication," she said.
"I just want to be able to bring on more horses as and when needed, I'm reluctant to let any of them go because I want to make sure that they're always capable.
"To have them go back into an environment where they're not cared for really worries me."
The show starts at 8pm at Kingway Bar on Saturday, November 11, with information on how to donate also available at the bar.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.