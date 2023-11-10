'Thuggery of this sort must be punished' magistrate tells 20-year-old man

A 20-year-old man who got involved in a street brawl with his friend escaped a jail term when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Cody Joseph Xavier Darko, of Newnham, pleaded guilty to a count of common assault on March 30, 2023.
His friend Samuel Thomas Murfett, 19, was sentenced last month after pleading guilty to common assault.
The court heard that Darko and Murfett were at Irish Murphys when they were asked to leave after an incident.
They went to the Launceston casino where they received a call saying that one of their friends was getting bashed outside Irish Murphys.
The court heard that Murfett was the protagonist who organised Darko and two other men to travel back to the CBD and check on the welfare of their friends and see what was happening.
Darko and Murfett and confronted three men including the complainant who they believed were responsible for the attack on their friends.
The court heard that an argument escalated and Darko threw the first punch.
A prolonged series of blows occurred between several males but there was also a kick to the chest on one complainant and Darko stood over him and kicked him to the head.
The complainant suffered chipped teeth, broken nose, gashed lip which required ten stitches, a black eye, lump to the head and a bruise to the jaw.
A search of Darko's address the next day found blood on his jeans and shoes.
In an interview he admitted he was responsible but he was sticking up for his mates after Mr Murfett received the phone call.
Defence counsel Matthew Williams said Darko pleaded guilty on the basis that he aided and abetted Murfett in the assault.
He said that it was difficult to be specific which injuries were caused by his client.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said that he believed the two offenders were equally culpable.
"Mr Darko threw the first punch and Mr Murfett threw the last and they all left in vehicles at the same time," he said.
Mr Stanton said that it was a serious example of common assault.
"Engaging in that conduct carries some risk that it might get out of hand," he said.
He said the complainant was not responsible for the earlier incident but he was the one Darko and Murfett assaulted.
He said that kicking someone to the head was a very serious action which carried serious risk.
"You are a very solid young man capable of inflicting substantial force," he said.
"Acts of violence must be denounced and thuggery of this sort must be punished.
"A sentence of imprisonment is required."
He imposed the same sentence as Murfett, a five month jail sentence which was wholly suspended for 18 months, and ordered he do 133 hours of community service work.
