Five homes you can buy for sub-$400k in Northern Tasmania

Finding a bargain home in Northern Tasmania has become more difficult, but prices have dropped since the COVID peak of 2020-2022.
From family homes to fixer-uppers to seaside shacks, here's five homes you can buy this weekend with sub-$400,000 price guides.
Young families have been keen on this 1950 brick and weatherboard home.
The property has some wear and tear and would benefit from cosmetic repairs, but enjoys an ideal family location just 500 metres from Punchbowl Reserve.
"That's such a great property and such a great area," Peter Lees Real Estate's Jamie Beaton said.
"We've had heaps of people looking at it, it's been a very busy property but no offers yet."
This tidy three-bedder is move-in ready and in close proximity to the Poatina shop and golf course.
Formerly a hydro-electricity camp, most of the Poatina township was bought by Christian organisation Fusion in 1995. The town is home to about 120 people.
Mr Beaton said he had fielded more than 40 enquiries on the property.
"[The eventual buyer] could be a young family because it's a very cheap property - that same house in Cressy would cost you $200,000 grand more but it's only 10 minutes away," he said.
"There's a lot of people who retire there also because it's one of those quiet communities."
Not many Trevallyn homes come up for less than $400,000, but this '70s property is only for the serious renovator.
Elders Towns Shearing's Ben Towns said the three-bedder had great potential but needed "lots of work".
"It's very cool for somebody who wants something very unique for the '70s," Mr Towns said.
"It's a large property for the price and it does have views of Seaport."
This half-acre block is not yet fitted out with a home, but the garage has been decked out to facilitate weekend stays.
There are separate toilet and shower blocks and an undercover barbecue area.
The property looks out onto the Tam O'Shanter Golf Club.
"There's a good chance somebody may buy it to build there because while they're building they could stay there," Harcourts East Tamar's Andrew Michieletto said.
"But it's an equal chance someone could buy it and leave it the way it is and use it as a weekender."
This Mayfield home might be the best affordable four-bedder on the market.
McGrath Launceston's Gayle Jeffery said the home has tenants in place until June 2024 and would offer returns of between 6 and 7 per cent to an investor.
"It's very much targeted at the investor because there's a lovely family living there who have made it their home," she said.
The property is a two-minute walk from East Tamar Primary School.
Everyone wants a home that's finished, but the best buys in Northern Tasmania might need some work.
Mr Beaton said that since the COVID boom, homes needing repairs had declined the most in price and therefore represented the best value for buyers.
"One thing we do notice is a lot of people want stuff ready and done, but then if it's ready and done it's going to cost you more," Mr Beaton said.
"We're finding the stuff that needs work prices have slipped the most, whereas if it's ready to move in it's still getting a good dollar."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.