Budding photographers capture history lying 'just beneath the surface'

Launceston's youth were in sharp focus after the winners of the city's annual photography competition were revealed.
Amelie Tierney, Darcy Moore and Jasper Lee each won the City of Launceston council's Heritage Snap! competition.
Amelie won the six-years-old to nine-years-old category with her photo of the Ronald Campbell Gunn statue at City Park - someone she said was an inspiration as a budding botanist.
Darcy's photo of an old train at the Inveresk rail yard took out top honours for the 10-years-old to 13-years-old category, which was reminiscent of Thomas the Tank Engine.
Jasper took top honours for the 14-years-old to 17-years-old bracket, with a picture of Duck Reach Power Station that celebrated the role the power station played in Launceston's industrial past.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the winning entries captured the history of Launceston that lay "just beneath the surface".
"I don't envy the judges from the City's Heritage Advisory Committee because they had the incredibly difficult job as this year's competition was very close, with a large number of remarkable photos entered," he said.
"I congratulate our three winning photographers for the quality of their entries - well done."
Each of the winners will receive a $500 gift voucher.
