Why does Tasmania need more conservation covenants? And what are they?

How do conservation covenants help restore nature?
It's the premise of a new $300,000 research project from the University of Tasmania, which will help Australians from all land owning backgrounds understand their role in restoring ecosystems.
UTAS professor in environmental law Benjamin Richardson said there was a limit to how much land could be set aside to national parks.
"Covenants have been around for over 150 years and then in the last 50 years, governments in Australia created legislation to modernise them to play a role in conserving nature.
Dr Richardson said Tasmania was home to around 1000 covenants, covering over 100,000 hectares.
With Tasmania boasting nearly 50 per cent of its land as reserved, more covenants might seem unnecessary.
But Dr Richardson said most of those parks were in the Western half of the state.
"There are certain ecosystems that are underrepresented like in the Midlands; in fact, it's been said that 80 per cent of endangered plants, ecosystems and animals in Australia are inhabiting private land," Dr Richardson said.
"Covenants can help fill those gaps in our conservation network; we can't look at the overall numbers of areas covered by parks and say we're doing really well.
"The question is are they representative of the different ecosystems?"
He said Tasmania branded itself around it's environmental credentials, but covenants could also have economic benefits to the state.
"If we maintain and restore and have healthy ecosystems, that's going to be more productive for farmers and other communities," he said.
Dr Richardson said the problem with covenants now is they were designed to stand still, but climate change was a moving force.
"What if it all burns down? What if there's a flood? We need to make covenants much more flexible and adaptive to an increasingly hostile world," he said.
The Federal government last year released a "nature positive plan" to repair damage land and better prepare it for the future.
"Part of that plan is committing to these global goals of protecting 30 per cent of the continent by 2030," Dr Richardson said.
"So a reason for Tasmania to get involved is we're part of the nation that is trying to meet some really significant national and global goals, and covenants can help private landowners to play their part."
The project is set to start in May next year, and will focus on case studies from around the country as well as globally.
