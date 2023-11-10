Perth woman's narrow escape for speeding, drink driving on fourth offence

A Perth woman who drove at 155kmh with a blood alcohol reading of 0.142 could not have come closer to spending time in jail, a magistrate told her in sentencing.
Polly Lola Allen, 35, pleaded guilty to exceeding 0.05 and to exceeding the speed limit not in a built up area on June 16 2023.
The court heard that Allen was emotionally overwrought at the time of the offence when she was intercepted at Exton on the Bass Highway.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said it was serious offending that was made more serious because it was her third offence after convictions in 2005, 2008 (0.119) and 2011 (0.115).
"The risks of drink driving and speeding were increased because you were emotionally overwrought," he said.
"You were coming home from a very emotionally demanding and difficult occasion.
"You had driven a long distance with a very high alcohol reading.
"You were very substantial risk to the public."
He said Allen's difficulties did not justify what she did.
"You must have known you would have to drive home and you put your own desires at the forefront when you sped and drove," he said.
Allen received a three month suspended jail sentence in 2011.
"The penalty seemed to have some effect for a time but then the motivation appeared to wear off and the risks occurred again," he said.
He said that it seemed there was a need for a firmer response.
Mr Stanton said he took account of defence lawyer Fran McCracken's submission that she was tackling her alcohol problem through counselling.
He lauded Allen's parenting skills and the solid work ethic which manifested in her working three jobs.
Mr Stanton said Allen should ask herself how her children would be cared for "when you are in jail because you commit these sort of offences."
"If I were only thinking about your personal interest and the effect of sentencing options on your children then I would seek to pull back," he said.
"But I have to consider the need to send a clear message to others who will drive in these circumstances."
Mr Stanton announced his orders sentencing her to ten weeks jail and disqualifying her from driving for 18 months.
Allen who was standing for sentence breathed heavily when the jail term was announced.
"I need to consider whether I suspend any or all of that sentence," he said.
"It is not without some uncertainty that I have concluded I will wholly suspend the sentence for 30 months on the condition that you commit no further offences and comply with a community correction order for 12 months and perform 91 hours of community service," he said.
"I don't imagine you could have come closer to spending time in jail than you did today."
