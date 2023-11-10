'A wonderful experience': Business group on the hunt as CEO calls time

Do you have what it takes to lead Northern Tasmania's business community?
That's what the Launceston Chamber of Commerce wants you to ask yourself, as the organisation is on the hunt for a new chief executive officer.
Incumbent Will Cassidy said February 2024 would mark five years with the chamber - including two as its executive officer - and after careful consideration it was time to step away.
Mr Cassidy said his time at the helm had been a "wonderful experience", even as Launceston businesses navigated challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and skyrocketing inflation.
Mr Cassidy said it was important his successor came with an open mind and an appetite for a challenge.
"They need to be passionate about business in Launceston, and willing to learn about the issues affecting business," he said.
"Someone who will care for businesses of all sizes, but as the 2023 State of the City report suggested, most of our businesses in Launceston are small and medium businesses.
"They are going to need lots of support as we face the challenges of doing business particularly the increasing cost of doing business."
Mr Cassidy said the chamber's remit went beyond Launceston to cover most of Northern Tasmania, meaning there were plenty of issues for the future chief executive officer to keep an eye on.
Acting as the chamber's public representative also meant there was plenty of networking as the group fostered relationships between local business owners - something Mr Cassidy said was another high point.
There was also the need to speak with politicians of all stripes, and advocate policies that were good for business.
"The chamber is completely apolitical," Mr Cassidy said.
"It's important to be able to talk to political representatives from all sides."
Further details about the role can be found at www.seek.com.au/job/71391994.
