Star midfielder's U-turn on departure a massive coup for developing Magpies

Having already re-signed nine players and brought in four new faces, there's little wonder why coach Jade Selby is enthusiastic about Perth's 2024 NTFA division one campaign.
While eight familiar signatures would have been plenty, the Magpies confirmed some massive news on Facebook when they revealed that reigning best and fairest Will Haley had re-signed with the club for 2024.
The announcement was a surprise to many, with Haley previously signing with Tasmanian State League side Launceston alongside Perth teammate Josiah Burling.
But Selby explained why Haley opted to stay with the black and white.
"He communicated with me from the start once Launceston approached him and he thought he wanted to do it and he had our full blessing," Selby said.
"It was hard the fact that we're losing one of our best players, but we took solace in the fact that he was at the point where he could play good State League footy.
"But he's had a change of circumstance with employment and he's got a position that he's really enthusiastic about and it's going to take away some time from training, especially for State League.
"That's purely what it's about and we welcomed him back. It was a bit of a whirlwind, we'd started planning without him, and then having him back the reaction of the group just shows how important and well-loved and respected Will is at the place. It's nice to have him back."
While Haley's re-signing might be the most high-profile, Perth have also retained the services of senior representatives James Newsum, Aaron Bird, Ali Jammas, Matthew Warren, Ben Elmer and Andy Potter among others, with Selby pleased to get plenty of business done early.
"It's great for our group that we're going to have that continuity and they've been through it together, that only helps bring them closer," he said.
"It just gives confidence to the group that what we did last year wasn't a one-off because we've got the consistency and we understand each other a little bit more and they'll improve when playing more time together."
Perth threatened to become surprise premiership contenders this year after going undefeated through six rounds, but a mixture of serious injuries and what Selby described as a lack of depth curtailed their form as the season wore on.
While the former North Launceston Development League coach was thrilled with how the campaign went, he said he learned where his side needed to improve and has made the signings to match.
Jack Wood has come over from premier division side Bridgenorth, forward Lochlan Cox has switched Magpie allegiances from Scottsdale and Lochie Wells arrives from North Launceston.
Adding to those three is Kaleb Thomas, who returns to football after a short stint with St Pats, having previously represented South Launceston and North Launceston.
"We had those injuries after that elimination final and our depth got really tested against Lilydale who were far too good," he said.
"So we've gone out to get players that can rotate on-ball and play forward, they are generally those type of players and just gives that real depth.
"By adding some quality people and quality players around the club we keep adding to what we built this year."
