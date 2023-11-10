The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Star midfielder's U-turn on departure a massive coup for developing Magpies

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
November 10 2023 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having already re-signed nine players and brought in four new faces, there's little wonder why coach Jade Selby is enthusiastic about Perth's 2024 NTFA division one campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.