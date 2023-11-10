The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Remembrance Day Services today to mark 105 years since the end of WW1

By Examiner Newsroom
Updated November 11 2023 - 8:26am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remembrance Day Services today to mark 105 years since the end of WW1
Remembrance Day Services today to mark 105 years since the end of WW1

Remembrance Day is commemorated each year on November 11. Commonwealth countries have set aside the day since the end of the First World War to remember fallen armed forces who died in the line of duty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.