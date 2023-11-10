Remembrance Day Services today to mark 105 years since the end of WW1

Remembrance Day is commemorated each year on November 11. Commonwealth countries have set aside the day since the end of the First World War to remember fallen armed forces who died in the line of duty.
This year marks 105 years of observing the armistice that ended WWI at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
These services are taking place today to honour the occasion.
Beaconsfield 10:40am, Beaconsfield Cenotaph, Grubb St
Bicheno 10:45am, RSL Cenotaph 78 Burgess St, Bicheno
Blackwood Creek 2pm, Sunday, November 12
Bridport 11am, Bridport Cenotaph
Campbell Town 10:15am, Campbell Town War Memorial Oval
Deloraine 11am, Deloraine Cenotaph, Emu Bay Road
Exeter 10:30, Exeter Community Hub, Murray St
George Town 10:45am, Max Harris Memorial Reserve, ANZAC Parade
Flinders Island 10:45am, Lady Barron Memorial
Launceston 10:30am, Launceston Cenotaph, Paterson St Launceston
Lilydale 10:50am, Lilydale Cenotaph, Corner of Lalla Rd and Lilydale Rd
Longford 10:45, Longford Village Green Cenotaph
Scottsdale 10:40am, ANZAC Park Scottsdale
Swansea 10:40am, Swansea Foreshore, 90m south of Morris' Store
Westbury 10:45am, Westbury Cenotaph, Village Green
