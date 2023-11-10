The Examiner
Nurse under investigation for fentanyl theft keeps registration

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 10 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 11:59am
The nurse took three vials of morphine and fentanyl from his workplace in April and May.
A Tasmanian nurse suspended for stealing fentanyl from his workplace earlier this year will remain registered as a nurse while a code of conduct investigation continues.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

