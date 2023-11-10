Northern side to 'channel Barassi or Hewitt' in regional challenge

What do Ron Barassi and Lleyton Hewitt have in common?
They are the two inspirational athletes that Tennis North's Craig Boyce will be channelling as the region takes on the North-West on Saturday at Burnie Tennis Centre.
More than 70 players will be battling it out across five divisions - elite, A-grade, women's, over 45s and over 60s - with the team that wins the most divisions taking home the title.
The North lead the standings 2-1 but each year has seen the home side emerge victorious, making the North-West a heavy favourite.
"We're not expecting it to be easy," Boyce said.
"I'd love to see a win. I've been wondering who to channel - Ron Barassi, Lleyton Hewitt or something to get the boys going but it's going to be hard. Especially with a couple of injuries we've got over all of the divisions, not just the elite."
Tennis North captain Ken Ho is set to do battle with Elliot Johnstone, with the pair being former state number ones.
Having played the sport for several decades, Ho elaborated on what he enjoys about the day.
"It's definitely a bit of a rivalry between the North-West and one of the reasons I keep coming back is that, as you get a bit older, the regional pride is a bit more of a priority than winning tournaments," he said.
"The organisers have done a great job in starting it off and then keeping it going and it's a credit to the players from the North as well for making the effort to head up to Burnie for the day.
"It's just a great bunch of people who are passionate about the sport - it's not Wimbledon, we are not playing for sheep stations, it's more about pride and just enjoying the game really."
Ho will be joined by the likes of Mathew Webb, Todd Mitchell, Jack Heathcote, Sam Woodley, Fletcher Young and Jon Marik, while Arwen Koesmapahlawan, Andrew Lowe and Rod Smith have put in good performances at this event in the past.
Play will start at 9.30am, with presentations for the challenge shield and the divisions' players of the day concluding activities at around 5pm.
