'Unsustainable for a local council': Why UTAS Stadium could soon change hands

The home of football in Launceston could soon change hands, but it'll be business as usual at UTAS Stadium for the foreseeable future.
The City of Launceston council and Stadiums Tasmania have drafted a memorandum of understanding - a non-binding agreement - regarding the transfer, set to be considered at the November 16 council meeting.
The draft agreement sets out in "the clearest terms" that Launceston will continue to play a key role hosting sports and entertainment events, even after the Tasmanian AFL team comes to fruition.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said this was the next step in a journey that began in 2021, when the council considered the future of the stadium, otherwise known as York Park.
"The council's management of UTAS Stadium has brought some incredible benefits to Northern Tasmania over the years," Cr Garwood said.
"But, it has become clear that to manage such a high calibre sporting and events stadium into the future it's going to be unsustainable for a local council."
The council estimates events at the stadium bring in about $30 million in visitor spending each year.
However, budget documents show the council expects about $1 million in income annually from the stadium itself, but plans to spend $2.969 million in 2023 and $2.571 million in 2024 running it.
With the stadium off its books, the council would be able to spend that money elsewhere, like the NTCA Ground or the St Leonards Sports Centre.
A key part of the agreement is that, at a minimum, the status quo in Launceston including four AFL home games per season and AFLW events continues.
Cr Garwood said transferring the stadium to Stadiums Tasmania, which officially began operations in July 2023, would allow the venue to go beyond that and reach its full potential.
"It's intended that Stadiums Tasmania will bring together a range of experts with specialised skills to grow content at the facilities it manages, including UTAS Stadium," he said.
"In fact, the sole strategic focus of the organisation will be on the management and expansion of the state's major sporting and entertainment venues, enhancing Tasmania's ability to attract major national and international sporting competitions, entertainment and events."
UTAS Stadium is classed as a tier two stadium, and most similar venues nationally are managed by trusts or similar entities.
This includes Kardinia Park at Geelong, which several councillors including the mayor visited in late September.
Cr Garwood said the trip gave them insight into the transfer process.
Minister for Stadia and Events Nic Street said the Tasmanian Government had worked hard with the council to ensure the region would benefit.
"UTAS Stadium is a key piece of infrastructure for Northern Tasmania, and the Rockliff Liberal Government is committed to securing the ongoing viability and success of the venue," Mr Street said.
"We will do everything we can to ensure Northern Tasmania is, at the very least, no worse off for AFL content as we work towards our own Tasmanian team running onto the field."
