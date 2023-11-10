No excess: Shamrocks restricting opponents with tight bowling, fielding

Top-team Westbury have tightened the screws on their opponents in the past three weeks allowing Latrobe 66 runs, Ulverstone 99 runs and South Launceston just 31 in the Greater Northern Cup one-day competition.
So what has been the secret to their success?
"It's a big win for our bowling team really, we haven't had to make many runs in the past few weeks but we've won comprehensively still so our bowling efforts have been fantastic," captain Daniel Murfet said.
He provided insight into what had improved.
"Since last year, we've also had a big focus on our consistency and not leaking extras," he said.
"Our last three games, I think we went from five extras (against Latrobe) to five extras against Ulverstone to three against South (Launceston) and all three against South were leg byes," he said.
"So I think when we're restricting sides that much and not letting pressure go easily through our bowling, it makes a difference and we're seeing some results with that."
The reigning Cricket North two-day premiers also only gave away six extras against Sheffield in their round three rain-impacted match.
In comparison, the Shamrocks gave away 23 extras in their opening-round match against Riverside, including 15 wides and five no-balls.
Another feature of their game is they have claimed at least one run-out in each of their past four matches, including two against Latrobe.
With two changes from last Sunday's winning team against South, the challenge for Westbury will be to maintain their consistency with different personnel.
The Shamrocks have brought Adam House and Jordan French in for the unavailable Sisitha Jayasinghe and Liam Ryan.
Westbury takes on Launceston at Ingamells Oval on Saturday in round seven.
