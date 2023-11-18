Don't want to pay $15 to visit Cradle Mountain? 6 other walks to tackle

Wanting to avoid the cost of catching the bus up to Cradle Mountain - but still want the gorgeous views and walk? We've compiled a list of some top spots that won't cost a dime.
In October, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service announced a new $15 per adult fee for the previously free Cradle Mountain shuttle.
Visitors have been changed since Wednesday, November 15, with a $45 annual bus ticket also available for national parks pass holders.
PWS said the money raised would be used as a cost recovery strategy and the service would run 365 days per year, on average every 15 minutes throughout the day.
For those not wanting to cop the extra cost to their back pocket, here's a few other options across Tasmania's North that might fill the spot.
The list excludes multi-day walks because the Overland Track booking fee and the Icon Daily National Parks include the shuttle bus cost.
From the new Summit Link Track to multi-day walks, Ben Lomond National Park offers something for everyone. For those wanting a shorter work, the summit track is one kilometre from the main car park at the end of the road in the alpine village and is clearly signposted.
Those looking for more of a challenge may find it in the Alpine Village to Little Hell. The 5.5 kilometre track has some short steep hill sections, rough surface and many steps.
Weather can change rapidly on the mountain so walkers are advised to be prepared for all conditions.
Tasmania's national parks pass is required for entry.
Suitable for most ages, walkers will experience the deep, mossy forest beneath the Great Western Tiers before reaching the multi-level falls. The top car park, which also has picnic facilities, offers a shorter, well-maintained walking track, while the lower car park is longer. It's advised children are supervised with flowing water and weather may change quickly.
No parks pass is required to visit Liffey Falls State Reserve.
The diverse landscapes of Narawntapu National Park will take you across coastal heathlands and grasslands, wetlands and dry woodlands. There's a number of walks on offer, including to Archers Knob which takes 2.5 hours return or an extra hour via Bakers Beach.
Springlawn Nature Walk is another easy two hour walk with toilets, picnic and barbeque facilities available at the start of the walk at the visitor centre and campsite.
Another option is starting at Greens Beach and following the walking track to West Head lookout.
Tasmania's national parks pass is required for entry.
Mount Amos is just one of the abundant number of walks found on the East Coast. It serves up something for the more experienced, physically fit and well-equipped walkers. Leaving from the Freycinet National Park car park, the track will take you to the range of granite mountains known as the Hazards, which dominate Coles Bay and Freycinet National Park.
Tasmania's national parks pass is required for entry.
It's easy to forget, but Launceston has picturesque walks in its very heart at the Cataract Gorge. Whether it's just to cross the suspension bridge, or walking its length - it's the perfect mid-week spot to get some steps in. For those wanting the full experience, Duck Reach Power station offers a 1.5 hour return walk, while Kings Bridge is headed north in the opposite direction.
No parks pass is required to visit Cataract Gorge.
A 10 minute drive from Launceston is a flat, well maintained access friendly boardwalk. From the visitor centre, the walk takes you through the wetlands with different species of water birds. It's suitable for wheelchair users who have someone to assist them, while it's advised children are supervised due to tidal waters.
No parks pass is required, although entry is by donation at the Tamar Island Wetlands Centre.
