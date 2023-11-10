Teeing off test of endurance to raise money for Cancer Council

Cancer Council Tasmania is on course with a fundraiser to challenge your skill, strength and stamina - 72 holes of golf in a single day.
The Longest Day officially tees off on December 11, but the date of endurance golf is flexible.
Cancer Council chief executive Ali Lai said the fundraiser was one of Australian golf's ultimate challenges.
She confirmed Tasmanian golfers could hold their event at their local golf club anytime during December and January.
"Every dollar raised stays in Tasmania and helps support people impacted by cancer for cancer research, prevention and support," Ms Lai said.
She said the challenge was to successfully complete four rounds (72 holes) of golf in a single day.
Golfers can also participate in shortened versions; The Long Day and 36 holes or The Longer Day with 54 holes.
Launceston Golf Club general manager Anthony Powell and Jason Russell from Drummond Golf are supporting the fundraiser.
"This year, we aim to raise $50,000 to support those in our community impacted by cancer," Ms Lai said.
"Golf is obviously a game played in the sun - and golfers are almost 2.5 times more likely to develop skin cancer in their lifetime than the general population.
"Protect yourself and your mates from the sun by slipping on sun, protective clothing, slopping on SPF30 or higher sunscreen, slapping on a broad-brim and sunglasses.
Registrations can be made online at longestday.org.au.
