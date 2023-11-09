New workers to be employed as family violence increases in state

Twenty-four more specialised family violence workers will be employed over the next four years in Tasmania through a $169.4 million federal government plan.
Tasmania has already received $3.37 million from the National Partnership on Family, Domestic and Sexual Violence Responses which has been funnelled to the community sector.
Assistant Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence Justine Elliot said all levels of government needed to take action against violence against women and children
"Our frontline workers initiative shows the drive and dedication of governments to bolstering the workforce, ensuring it has the capacity to support the diverse needs of victim-survivors," she said.
Tasmanian Prevention of Family Violence Minister Jo Palmer said the goal was to make sure every home was one day free from violence.
Tasmania Police's most recent annual report showed that 4233 family violence incidents attended by police in 2022-23, up from 3672 in 2019-20.
More information on The National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022-2032 is available on the Department of Social Services website.
If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, family, domestic, or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.
If you are concerned about your behaviour or use of violence, you can contact the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or visit www.ntv.org.au.
