Liberal MP backs education union, calls for full public school funding

Liberal Member for Bass Bridget Archer MP has thrown her support behind the Australian Education Union's (AEU) call for full federal funding in public schools.
The AEU's For Every Child Campaign aims to secure funding by 2028 to reduce class sizes, increase one-on-one time for students with additional needs and provide more classroom assistance to teachers.
AEU Tasmania state manager Brian Wightman said schools like Ravenswood Heights Primary were short $2,000 per child in funding.
"They're already doing an amazing job in their community, leading and helping young people and young families through their education journey, but just imagine what they could do if they had $2,000 per student," Mr Wightman said.
"It would mean $500,000 for this school, and that would mean up to five additional teachers or perhaps additional social workers or psychologists that could assist with the learning journey of the families here at Ravenswood."
According to the AEU, the total Bass Schooling Resource Standard (SRS) funding shortfall was $27,318,505.
On average no government school, except in the ACT, is funded at 100 per cent of what David Gonski said they should be, and none are on track to be there.
On the current trajectory Tasmanian public schools will reach 95 per cent in 2027.
Ms Archer said full funding for public schools was an "equity consideration" for all kids.
"All of our children, no matter what their postcode or where they live, should have access to a good quality education," Ms Archer said.
"It is right there in front of our eyes that this has been happening over a long period of time."
She said it would be "incredibly ridiculous" if her party, or any party, claimed they didn't support public education or the best interest of students.
"My interest is as it has always been in the best interests of the people of Bass," she said.
Mr Wightman said the funding should be considered an investment.
"When it comes to the Federal government budget, I think they could find that money to ensure that all schools across Tasmania, and particularly where we are today in Bass, are funded to 100 per cent of the of the resourcing package."
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said the government was committed to making sure they "put every school on a path to full and fair funding."
"We've got to make sure next year that we tie this funding to the sort of things that are going to help children who fall behind to catch up and then to keep up, and ultimately to finish high school," Mr Clare said.
