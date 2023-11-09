Unbeaten Trevallyn to regain skipper Kerrison for first game of the season

After picking up two wins without their skipper Matthew Kerrison, Trevallyn will have the batting all-rounder at their disposal on Saturday.
Kerrison and his men face Hadspen as both teams look to join bye side Evandale Panthers on three wins.
Sean Barry, who will miss this week's match, captained in Kerrison's absence.
"He's got all of the experience in the world playing TCL cricket and has done really well but we're excited to have Kerro back to add a bit more batting depth this weekend," coach Drew Clark said.
"We've been a bit light on in the first couple of weeks with our batting and we've had to rely on our bowlers who stepped up but it's nice to know that if our bowlers don't perform, we've at least got someone who's capable of making big scores for us."
Recruit Daniel Smith has led the bowling for Trevallyn with eight wickets so far, while Barry (four) and spin duo Clayde White and Alex Kerrison are dangerous quantities.
Looking across to the weekend's opposition, Clark said he is a "little bit unsure" of what the new-look Hadspen is going to bring.
"They seem to be going well but you just don't know how they're going to play," he said.
"We are looking forward to the challenge, they've obviously been a pretty good club for a long time now so it's going to be quite a competitive game."
Hadspen coach Tristan Weeks acknowledged the form of Trevallyn's bowlers and is aware of Smith and Kerrison's talents - having previously faced them in the Greater Northern Cup.
The Chieftains come into this weekend's game looking to get back on the winners' list following a heavy loss to Evandale Panthers.
"Obviously it was disappointing, we had our chances in the game to win it - we dropped a couple of easy chances with a couple of their man batters and it cost us," he said.
However, new captain Ethan Conway played a strong hand in the batting innings, making 40 off 29 balls in his first match of the season.
"With a few outs, he had a bit of pressure on him and he stood up when he needed to," Weeks said.
"Obviously once you get a start, you want him to go on with it but for his first hit of the year, it's a massive positive for the club."
Weeks anticipated up to six changes, with himself, Stan Tyson and new recruit Will Siemsen, from Launceston, among those coming in.
Last year's elimination finalists Perth will be looking to avoid going 0-3 as they battle regional rivals Longford.
Following losses to Trevallyn and Evandale Panthers, the Demons have faced top sides early doors and Saturday is no different as they will be without skipper Mason Keane.
Eden Burns comes in, while Longford welcome three big names and a debutant. Josh Adams, Jessie Arnol and Jackson Blair return as Matthew Hayward plays his first premier league game for the Tigers.
Legana and ACL are both searching for their first wins of the season, with the Durhams also regaining some impressive talent.
Former skipper Dylan Sharman and recruit Ali Worth return at the expense of Robin Uppal and Sarabjit Singh, while the Bluebacks will hope to replicate their batting performance of last match - where they batted the 40 overs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.