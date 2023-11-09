Puppy v puffer fish: Walter's warning for other beach-loving dogs

At not even six-months-old, pup Walter battled for his life after munching on a puffer fish at his local beach.
The people-loving Labrador had gone for a walk at Paper Beach, near Robigana on the West Tamar with his owner Virginia Kehoe.
Miss Kehoe said Walter had been playing with a couple dogs when he had picked up the poisonous fish.
"I saw him sniffing around this area on the shoreline where the shore had come in, and was going back out, which is where they [puffer fish] normally get washed up on," Miss Kehoe said.
"He picked it up, and I saw the tail of it in his mouth.
"I could see him crunch and chowing down on it."
Grabbing the fish's tail, she said she quickly prized Walter's jaw open and pulled it out.
"He seemed to be fine," she said.
Miss Kehoe said she didn't suspect a thing initially with her puppy playing happily for another half an hour.
Soon after returning home, she noticed Walter was foaming at the mouth, she said.
"I thought that's a bit strange," Miss Kehoe said.
"I brought the hose and I washed his mouth out."
After waiting 10-20 minutes seeing no change, she said she went to run an nearby errand for about 20 minutes.
"When I came back, there was vomit everywhere, big vomit," she said.
"And it was a warm day and he was lying on the pavement, which he never does. He always comes inside and lays on his bed.
"He was just totally exhausted and lying on his side and he didn't look good."
He had shown other signs of walking like a drunk with his back legs paralysed, but wasn't convulsing, she said.
Walter was quickly placed into the car and the pair went looking for a vet to treat him.
Charles Street Animal Medical Centre answered the call.
Miss Kehoe said Walter was immediately given a drip with liquids.
"I was a bawling mess," she said.
"They pretty much said look, we've had a number of dogs come in with this and they have died. So we don't want to frighten you but come back in three hours, we need the dog.
"I then went out and sat in my car and bawled my eyes out, because I thought 'oh my god, my dog's gonna die' and he's five months old."
Fortunately, Walter's health turned for the better.
"The vet said he's ok and she brought him out and he was jumping all over me and he was fine," Miss Kehoe said.
It took about two weeks for the puppy's full recovery. Now, Walter was looking forward to hopefully becoming a therapy dog, she said.
Miss Kehoe said she had contacted with Parks and Wildlife and the West Tamar Council on the prevalence of puffer fish at Paper Beach.
She said she had also put up a sign at the beach warning others of the threat.
Dead puffer fish can kill and poison dogs due to the potentially lethal toxin tetrodotoxin.
