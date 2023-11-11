The Examiner
When the famous Lord Kitchener visited Tasmania

By Nigel Burch
November 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Lord Kitchener at the Launceston wharf on departure, being farewelled by Premier Sir Elliot Lewis and Launceston Mayor William Oldham (in the top hat). Picture by Tasmanian Mail, February 12, 1910
In early 1910 Australians were enthralled by the visit of Field Marshall Lord Kitchener, the hero of Khartoum.

