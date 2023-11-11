When the famous Lord Kitchener visited Tasmania

In early 1910 Australians were enthralled by the visit of Field Marshall Lord Kitchener, the hero of Khartoum.
The man on the WWI posters who points straight at you, saying: "Your country needs you!"
Across the nation, army units and camps were activated for him to inspect and report upon.
We were no exceptions, with an eight-day exercise at Ross organised, involving the Australian Light Horse camped at Mona Vale, three regiments under canvas in the town, two batteries of field artillery and detachments of the signallers, Army Medical Corps and others.
In total more than 1050 soldiers, with many spectators coming down from Launceston.
Some people didn't see the point of turning out for eight days, when Kitchener would only visit on one.
They said that he already knew our qualities from the South African campaign - and the exercise came in the middle of harvest.
But the Commonwealth government wanted him to see our military preparedness at home, and suggest improvements.
So he came.
Unfortunately, as we saw recently in Northern Australia, military manoeuvres carry dangers, even in peacetime.
First an artillery shell exploded at Port Nepean in Victoria, as gunners were making preparations.
Thirteen were injured.
Then a train taking horses and supplies to the Tammin camp in WA derailed at Northam.
Then, on February 4, the troop train coming up from Hobart jumped the tracks at Andover, near Oatlands.
It was a miraculous escape for the troops on board, who were in rear carriages.
One of the lead trucks left the line and dragged the rest with it, leaving only the engine escaping.
Horses swaying in their boxes on a tight bend caused the accident and nine of them died, one being owned by Captain Bisdee VC.
Soldiers reported ghastly screams from dying and wounded animals, and terrible injuries.
Others escaped serious injury because the truck roofs came off, allowing them to roll out and not be crushed.
After leaving the track, many trucks fell down an embankment.
Fourteen were wrecked.
Sergeant-Major Gale, a survivor, said every one of the 105 or so men should buy a Tatt's ticket, especially those in charge of the horses, who moved from the horse stalls to the passenger compartments at Parattah station shortly before.
Major Westbrook immediately mustered the troops and set them to the relief and cleanup.
Kitchener landed at Burnie on February 6, travelling by a special train to Hobart.
Then back to inspect the troops at Ross next day, staying overnight at Mona Vale.
He returned to Launceston to board a steamer to Melbourne. Our schools closed and everyone lined the streets as Mayor Oldham whisked him around the city.
An honour guard from Grammar met him at the wharf and he was off.
He'd been here for exactly 35 minutes, but it was enough for people to remember for the rest of their lives.
