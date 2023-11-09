The wait is over: new Chinese restaurant Dong Sheng opens its doors

Forget your expectations of familiar Chinese meals, Dong Sheng is dishing up a new region of the country's food to Launceston.
The city's newest Chinese Restaurant is serving up a northern Chinese flavour.
It's a region of the world owners Candice Han and Duncan Shi know well, having moved to Launceston from northern China.
Mrs Han said it was a bit different than other Chinese restaurants in Launceston that drew from a southern influence.
"So we have different dishes," Mrs Han said.
"For us, we are bringing modern Chinese food. It's not like like traditional Chinese food - it's a bit challenging."
Using Tasmanian produce, such as oysters, other seafood and meat, Mrs Han said they cooked it in a northern Chinese way to create different flavours.
Those flavours were stronger, more spicy in dishes that sometimes looked a little different than expected, she said.
She said they hoped to bring something different to what Launceston already has.
Her husband, Duncan Shi is a chef who has worked in the industry for 25 years.
"He has a passion to bring new dishes and he always creates new things," she said.
"That's why we wanted to open a new restaurant in Launceston."
They have previously owned a variety of takeaways in the city, including H2O Cafe.
Mrs Han said their success with a small cafe would help them in their new chapter.
"We just want to bring a better place to let customers have a better experience," she said.
"This is quite different because our little cafe only sat 20 seats."
Their new restaurant holds up to 60 people, and provided an opportunity for more customers to try their food in a better dinning experience, she said.
Dong Sheng had a soft opening on Wednesday, November 8 and Mrs Han said it had gone well with a full house.
"It was good, customers were happy with the food and so far I've seen some good feedback on Facebook," Mrs Han said.
