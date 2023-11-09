Man's drunken bravado ends in guilty verdict on early morning street assault

A Supreme Court jury took just over an hour to find a Youngtown man guilty of assaulting a man in a drunken street melee in the Launceston CBD in 2019.
Patrick Andrew Thurley, 26 punched Dr Kelleher Retchford knocking him unconscious and breaking his jaw about 4.30am on July 13.
Dr Retchford, then 26, celebrated with friends after finishing an internship at the Launceston General Hospital at 5pm on July 12 but ended up back at the hospital exactly 12 hours later.
During the trial the jury heard that Thurley punched Dr Retchford after seeing a woman go to the ground in a melee near the corner of St John and York streets. He claimed to have acted in self defence or defence of another.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom said the state relied on CCTV footage as illustrating the circumstances of the blow.
He said the state accepted evidence of a female witness who said she went to ground during a melee.
"The state does not accept that it was necessarily the complainant responsible," Mr Ransom said.
"The only evidence of that came from Mr Thurley."
The jury heard that Thurley told police he had drunk about 12, ten ounce beers and rated himself seven out of ten on a scale of drunkenness.
The court heard that after coming across a melee of five to ten people Thurley entered the event weighing in with drunken bravado.
Mr Ransom said Thurley had a prior conviction for disturbing the public peace by fighting in June 2019.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson said Thurley was a roofer and also a qualified plumber and gasfitter.
He said that Thurley was alone and did not initiate the conflict which concerned two other groups who had been abusing each other.
"Mr Thurley arrived into a volatile and emotionally charged situation," he said.
Mr Richardson said it was Thurley's belief that it was the complainant who caused the female witness go to the ground.
He said Thurley was a bystander who was projected into a volatile situation and made a judgement.
Acting Justice David Porter remarked "projected into a situation is an overstatement."
Mr Richardson urged that Thurley receive a wholly suspended term of imprisonment.
Acting Justice Porter will make a finding on the facts of the case when sentencing.
He ordered that Thurley be assessed for work orders and adjourned sentencing to November 23.
