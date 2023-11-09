The Examiner
Councillors may soon need to declare income sources, properties

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 9 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 12:28pm
Tasmanian councillors may soon have to declare property ownership and sources of income through a personal interests return process, however, certain details will still be kept from the public.

