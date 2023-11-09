St Leonards housing boom takes off as $120m development begins

A new $120 million housing development is under way in St Leonards as the town's residential expansion takes off.
The Cedar Grove project will see 400 new homes built on a 39-hectare block at 135-159 St Leonards Road.
Sydney-based developer group Virtical will deliver the development after the project's previous proponent, Tribex Developments, went into receivership.
Civil works have begun at the site and are expected to be complete by 2025.
Virtical hopes all 400 properties will be built and occupied by 2030.
"We are excited to get this project for much needed housing for first homeowners and others under way and working closely with the council to deliver the project by 2025," Virtical development manager Adam Palasty said.
"It is expected that 1000 workers will be employed on the project and our focus is on delivering lots of land at affordable prices with a selection of high quality, local builders."
The development has split into seven stages, and will offer blocks of between 450 and 850 square metres.
Prices range between $200,000 and $350,000.
A Virtical statement said the development would feature "extensive parklands with playgrounds and tree lined boulevards" and create an ideal environment for young families.
Earlier this year, a 48-hectare block of land at 345A St Leonards Road sold to a mainland developer in a transaction understood to be one of Launceston's biggest residential land sales on record.
City of Launceston Council has identified St Leonards as one of the region's biggest growth areas in the coming decades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.