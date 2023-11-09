Your say: No long term jobs in trashed ecosystems and value for PMs flights

AS THE inevitable collapse of the Macquarie harbour ecosystems occurs it is the final tragedy of the story to see the two major political parties fight to be the fiercest defender of the indefensible. Over a decade ago the warnings were given about over-stocking the harbour. Not even mass deaths of salmon have prevented the over exploitation of this place. The greatest lie being told is that the jobs will remain once the extinction of the Maugean Skate is assured and the degradation of the harbour continues. There are no long term jobs in trashed eco systems.

