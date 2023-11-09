Your say: No long term jobs in trashed ecosystems and value for PMs flights

AS THE inevitable collapse of the Macquarie harbour ecosystems occurs it is the final tragedy of the story to see the two major political parties fight to be the fiercest defender of the indefensible. Over a decade ago the warnings were given about over-stocking the harbour. Not even mass deaths of salmon have prevented the over exploitation of this place. The greatest lie being told is that the jobs will remain once the extinction of the Maugean Skate is assured and the degradation of the harbour continues. There are no long term jobs in trashed eco systems.
Philip Cocker, Hobart
SO FAR, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brought Australia $22B per year in restored exports that Scott Morrison, Jono Duniam, Gavin Pearce, Richard Colbeck, Claire Chandler, Wendy Askew and Bridget Archer had destroyed.
Those "Airbus Albo" flights now seem like they were very good value for money.
The Liberals and Nationals doubled the national debt before COVID and tripled it after - while achieving nothing for Australians. Why on earth would anyone vote for Peter Dutton and the Liberals again?
Roger Flomsey, West Launceston
AFTER reading about the parking problems of Riverdale Grove residents I had a look for myself. Virtually every property has off street parking, with some able to fit at least three cars in their driveways. I would suggest to people who have help calling in that they use their own driveways. Try and get a park in Holbrook Street near Medirepair, where a lot of people have no off street parking.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
HOW does a backbencher like the Member for Cook, Scott Morrison, find himself overseas in Europe and Israel without someone else paying for it?
Assuming it's the taxpayers' duty to pick up the tab, how is the cost justified and how many people comprised the entire party leaving these shores?
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
PERHAPS Minister Duigan and the "influential Tasmanian gas group" are unaware of the scientific phenomenon called 'human induced climate change' that is widely accepted to be the "Biggest Threat Modern Humans Have Ever Faced" (David Attenborough, 2021).
In The Examiner article last Wednesday (November 8), the CEO of the Tasmanian Gas Pipeline Company said he was pleased with the Tasmanian Government's Future Gas Strategy paper that allows gas to be used "much more extensively". Of course he is. His company profits depend on delaying the necessary transition away from methane gas (marketed as natural gas) use for as long as possible.
Unlike the Gas Pipeline Company, Minister Duigan should care more about everyday Tasmanians than gas industry profits. Like people everywhere, Tasmanians are increasingly suffering extreme weather events, skyrocketing insurance premiums and other costs of climate change. Those of us still cooking with gas are also subject to the direct health impacts such as asthma as well as the increasing costs of this imported fuel source.
Where are the politicians who care about everyday Tasmanians more than "influential" industries?
Susan Holt, Hobart
CONGRATULATIONS to Tasmania's Bruny Island Cheese Company head cheesemaker Luke Jackson and founder Nick Haddow for their company's Raw Milk C2 hard cheese Super Gold Medal at the recent World Cheese Awards in Norway.
It seems a very long time since Mr. Haddow worked in the larder of Melbourne's iconic Richmond Hill Café and Larder on Bridge Road, established in 1997 by Stephanie Alexander, (who had moved on from Hawthorn's high-end restaurant Stephanie's) cheese doyen Will Studd, along with Alexander's daughter Lisa Montague and friend Angela Clemens.
Although the Richmond institution closed in 2019, without any of the founding members involved, the larder had a Melbourne first, a humidity-controlled cheese room, where Haddow would emerge or disappear on a frequent basis!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
With every sector of business and farmers council etc saying the minister's formula for the fire service levy is wrong when is Mr Rockliff going to remove him from his portfolios.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
THE very sad deaths of families picnicking at Daylesford was a tragedy that could have been prevented with protective barriers erected at the roundabout. While risk assessment has been a government priority for at least 10 years, the Casino roundabout at Prospect has no protective barriers for the many pedestrians walking to and from the Prospect Marketplace. A foreseeable accident waiting to happen.
Michael House, Launceston
