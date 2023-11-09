Bevy of Swans commit to East Coast after strong 'foundation year'

East Coast were one of five teams watching on in this year's NTFA division one finals following a season filled with player exits and injuries.
Winning their last flag in 2018, the club had a player turnover amount adding up into the 20s according to coach Kodie Joseph, who has been confirmed to continue his role for 2024.
"It was a really big transition for us last year and it was always going to be a foundation year for us this year," he said.
"And then we had a host of injuries that probably slowed things down a little bit for us, but in a way those injuries to some of our key players probably sped up the development of our next wave."
Added with their next generation of talent, the Swans have re-signed co-captain and best and fairest winner Marcus Haley.
"Marcus is a really important player on our list. A lot of our younger core group have grown up following in his footsteps," Joseph said.
"So Marcus is someone who really just leads by example, he's a ultimate professional who works hard on the track, does a lot of training outside of football and that's really what put him in a position to have such a good year on the field this year.
"He's continuing to grow as a leader and be a really good role model for our young fellas, so I can't wait to see what he can do again next year."
One of those players following a similar path to Haley is Isaac Newett, who returns to St Helens following a successful junior career with the club.
With the former North Launceston player thrilled to "give back to the club where it all started for me", Joseph explained why he and other players like him are so important.
"We always encourage boys like Isaac to go off and develop in an under-age category while they still can," Joseph said.
"It's always something that guys that have grown up here and being bred here, they go away for school, and it's always one of our number one goals at the end of every year to check in with guys like Isaac and try and get them back playing footy on the Coast.
"Because the homegrown talent is what makes us good and where culture comes from and our supporters love having locals playing for us."
Arriving from Bracknell, Newett brings with him Jack Ross, while Trent Page will also don the East Coast jumper following a year off with injury.
But the Swans aren't finished there, with yet another returning player in the form of Ethan Goldfinch committing for 2024.
Signing on as a playing assistant-coach, Goldfinch is a 2018 premiership Swan, before achieving the same thing with Bracknell in 2021.
But the one-time NTFA premier division team of the year representative's latest stint has come with Central Murray Football League side Tooleybuc-Manangatang on the Victoria-NSW border, where he won his second senior best and fairest.
"Awesome to have Ethan back on board, he won the best and fairest with us in his last year," Joseph said.
"He's got pretty vast experience, he's also played [Tasmanian State League], so having him on board as a coach has been fantastic.
"I've already been talking to him for quite a while to get the deal done and since we have officially done that he has been fantastic. He knows a lot of people and will open some doors to new players and that's probably been the first thing that's been great to have him on board in that coaching role.
"He's looking to grow and to do more which is really exciting for me and we get on well. I'm looking forward to working with him as a coach and as a player and he knows the group really, really well."
With so many deals done by early November, Joseph was already positive about the season ahead.
"We're miles ahead of where we were this time last year, I think it was probably around this time where my appointment was actually done, so we were behind the eight-ball with the changeover of coaching," he said.
"So to have a couple of boys signed on already, we feel like we're in a really good position and a lot further ahead of where we were this time last year, which is really good.
"We're really positive and really pleased that we're able to get it done reasonably quickly, there's still work to do, but we're in a good spot at the moment."
