Raiders bye means another week of star-studded Cricket North sides

Westbury captain Daniel Murfet has confirmed recruit Adam House will make his first-grade debut and open the batting against Launceston at Ingamells Oval on Saturday.
House, who hit 56 runs in second grade last weekend, made the switch from TCL club Hadspen during the off-season.
"He's been pretty consistent in the twos so far and he'll get a chance at the top of the order this week," Murfet said.
Murfet added Jordan French, who opened with House last Saturday and made 58, would also come into the side.
First-placed Westbury will also retain their Greater Northern Raiders players Murfet and Joe Griffin this weekend due to the Raiders' bye.
But they will be without talented trio Liam Ryan, Jono Chapman and Sisitha Jayasinghe who are unavailable for the Greater Northern Cup round-seven clash.
Murfet said he was aware of Launceston's strong form in the past fortnight, noting Charlie Taylor's efforts with the bat.
"It's just as a big a danger game as the ones we had last week and we're going to have play pretty well if we want to do the job again," he said.
The third-placed Lions are coming off three straight wins, including triumphs against Latrobe and Riverside last weekend.
Captain Cam Lynch confirmed the Raiders' Charlie Eastoe is unavailable while Alistair Taylor and Dravid Rao are set to play.
Over at Invermay Park, the Blues will likely retain Raiders pair Cooper Anthes and Aidan O'Connor for their fifth versus sixth clash against Mowbray.
Coach Patty Mackrell is expecting a ripper clash against an improved Mowbray outfit who have benefitted from having former Raiders players John Hayes and Spencer Hayes full-time.
"We're expecting a real tough, fought out contest again this week," Mackrell said.
"They've had some really good form and with those couple of players they're a team to look out for."
The Blues suffered another narrow loss last Sunday, losing to Launceston with just three balls to spare.
It was the match of the season given Anthes' 109 for the Blues and Alistair Taylor's 119 not out for the Lions.
"It was a great game of cricket, Cooper's innings was excellent, he timed it perfectly and batted very well," Mackrell said.
"It was a chanceless knock which was a credit to him and it set up for a really good game.
"We battled out really well in the field, it was a really good knock from AT (Taylor) to get them over the line, unfortunately we didn't quite take our chances."
Mowbray captain Luke Scott had selection headaches on Thursday with the Eagles enjoying strong availability, including having the Raiders' Ben Spinks in the mix.
Scott pointed to the importance of the match in terms of the ladder.
"It's a big game for both teams with how the ladder is situated, everyone is logjammed in together," he said.
"We're expecting a pretty close contest.
"From looking at the ladder, if we win we can go to second and if we lose we'll be last.
"Particularly being a Northern game, it's important we try and bring our best."
The Eagles are coming off a convincing victory against the formidable Devonport.
It was a victory that saw 16-year-old Thomas Dwyer finish 64 not out, Ishang Shah take 5-14 and James Storay snare 4-34.
Scott said Shah and Storay put on a super bowling partnership after the second drinks break.
"They took 9-35 or something in 10 or 12 overs which was game-winning."
