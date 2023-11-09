The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Homeless arsonist who sought prison for 'warmth and food' pleads guilty

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 10 2023 - 9:04am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homeless arsonist who sought prison for 'warmth and food' pleads guilty
Homeless arsonist who sought prison for 'warmth and food' pleads guilty

A homeless, mentally ill mother who went on a theft and arson spree said she turned herself in to police in March because she wanted to go back to prison to be warm and fed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.