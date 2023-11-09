Partner must be absent at night during home detention for pub puncher

A Glengarry man will spend ten months in home detention after being found guilty of assault by a Supreme Court jury.
In sentencing Justice Robert Pearce said Harley Leslie Myers-Reynolds, 27, had not acted in self defence when he punched Jesse Ian Walker at the Olde Tudor Hotel in Prospect Vale on February 21, 2019.
He was found not guilty of two other assaults.
In an unusual circumstance a report by the Department of Community Corrections requested that because of a significant history of family violence Myers- Reynolds' partner not be at the home detention address between 10pm and 6am in the morning.
"We have concerns about the suitability of the address if she was there," an officer said.
The court heard that Myers-Reynolds partner had agreed to live somewhere else.
Justice Pearce said the punch by Myers-Reynolds knocked Mr Walker unconscious.
He said that during the evening Myers-Reynolds was in a smoking room at the Olde Tudor with Mr Walker and his two workmates.
The room was about four metres square with a tiled floor.
"You perceived they were paying attention to you and there was a verbal disagreement over a trivial matter," Justice Pearce said.
At 11pm Myers-Reynolds returned to the smoking area near where his friend was standing and a debate resumed.
Justice Pearce said that instead of walking away Myer-Reynolds got angry.
He said he punched Mr Walker which the jury found was not self defence or the force was excessive.
"You acted pre-emptively and I find that you punched because you were drunk and annoyed an it was not necessary to defend yourself," he said.
"The punch was a hard one which caused him to become unconscious and fall hitting his head on the floor."
Mr Walker was admitted to the LGH intensive care unit with severe concussion.
A victim impact statement from Mr Walker said that he felt his personality had changed and that the concussion caused a motor cycle crash shortly after the assault.
"The risk of death or very serious injury from such assaults is very well known and some require immediate imprisonment," he said.
Justice Pearce said that a reference from an employer opined that Myers-Reynolds was not the same person he was at the time of the assault.
"You have a history of violence including a number of common assaults and some jail terms and suspended sentences for family violence," he said.
He said a home detention order would have a significant punitive effect because his partner would not be able to be present overnight during the period of the order.
He will be subject to electronic monitoring and must not consume alcohol or drugs and must be at home unless seeking medical treatment or with permission of his probation officer.
"If you breach this order imprisonment is likely," he said.
