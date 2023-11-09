At seven, kids sit front passenger side with adult seat belts. Is it safe?

Children as young as seven can legally travel in vehicles as front seat passengers despite warnings from air bag manufacturers that it may not be safe.
The revelation of air bag safety was raised by RACT after a suggestion to lift the age of front seat travel from 7 to 13 was put forward by a government-run medical body.
The Council of Obstetric and Paediatric Mortality and Morbidity (COPMM) has recommended raising the age, as well as adding height restrictions and a five-step-test, before kids move out of booster seats into adult seat belts.
Tasmania's Road Safety Advisory Council has stated that children 12 and under are "safest in the rear seat".
Meanwhile, raising community knowledge of front seat safety was supported by RACT.
RACT advocacy general manager Melinda Percival said companies producing car air bags recommend children under 12 should not sit in the front seat.
"RACT sees a clear need for more community awareness of child safety in cars to keep our most precious cargo safe," Ms Percival said.
"Through our community education program, RACT advocates for a safety-first approach by following the warnings on all child restraints," she said
"Car air bags can be extremely hazardous for children sitting in the front seat, with manufacturer instructions generally warning against placing children under 12 in the front row."
Ms Percival said any work on government policy to improve the safety of young people in cars would be welcome.
In its latest annual report, the COPMM recommended better defined age, height and weight restrictions for kids travelling in cars, and voiced support for the "five step test".
In addition to the age restriction of 13, it supported children being taller than 145 cm before moving out of a booster seat into adult seat belts, and then passing the five step test.
"[Children] will need to pass a five-step test before they are big enough to use an adult seatbelt," it said.
The five-step test includes:
On its website, the Road Safety Advisory Council guides Tasmanians to use this five step test, stating that children should only leave a booster seat when the steps are satisfied.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.