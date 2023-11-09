Call for change: Only children 13 and up should sit in front seat

Children should only be allowed to travel in the front passenger seat of a car when they turn 13, according to Tasmania's medical community.
Under Tasmania laws children can legally sit in the front seat of a car when they turn 7, and are no longer required to travel in a booster seat.
The health department's Council of Obstetric and Paediatric Mortality and Morbidity (COPMM) believes community awareness around the safety of children as front seat passengers is lacking, and supports lifting the age of front seat travel to 13.
It has recommended age, weight and height limits on front seat travel in Tasmania be improved.
Government supported data from 2010 shows that 38 Tasmanian children, aged seven and under, are injured or killed in car accidents every year.
An Infrastructure Department fact sheet said these children are at least four times more likely to sustain a head injury in a crash when sitting in just an adult seatbelt.
The COPMM, in its annual report, said it supported advice from the Royal Childrens Hospital in Melbourne, which suggests a 13-year-old limit on front seat travel.
"Age, height and weight restrictions for children sitting in the front of a motor vehicle should be better defined," the COPMM said in its recent annual report.
"The community [should] continue to be alerted to risks associated with unsatisfactory restraint of children as passengers in moving vehicles, and encouraged to ensure that all children are safely restrained with seatbelts...preferably seated in the rear of the car."
In addition to the age restriction of 13, the medical guidance recommended that children should be taller than 145 cm when moving out of a booster step.
The five-step test should then be considered, it said.
