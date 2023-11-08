Re-signed George Town co-coaches buoyed by strong NTFAW div one season

George Town have reappointed co-coaches Dave Marshall and Jodie Clifford following their promising NTFAW division one 2023 campaign.
The duo led the Saints to this year's preliminary final before bowing out against Meander Valley by 49 points.
Marshall said the strong season motivated the co-coaches to go around again.
"To finish as well as we did, we thought 'well hopefully we might be able to go a bit further next year'," he said.
The Saints won six games and lost six with the highlight being a two-goal victory against Hillwood in the semi-finals.
Marshall, who has coached the women's team for years, said it had been great to work in tandem with Clifford who is a playing-coach.
Clifford, who also coached the Tasmania Devils girls this season, played nine games and kicked 17 majors this year.
"I've learned a lot off her even though I've been around football a long time," he said.
Reflecting on what went right this season, Marshall pointed to the trust the Saints' players have in each other.
"You become like a family more than anything and that's the environment we're creating," he said.
"You want one of those environments where people - if things aren't right - will speak up and say something."
On-field improvement has come with time and effort.
"Over the last couple of years we've been developing as a club and we're getting to the stage where more than half the side understand the game and can have a real impact on it," he said.
"They can make moves themselves on the ground and don't have to rely on us all the time.
"That's why we went a lot deeper (in finals) than you probably would have thought."
This year's premiers Deloraine have decided to stay in division one rather than be promoted which means the competition will largely look the same.
St Pats are pushing for a licence to join which will be decided closer to the season.
Marshall said the key to further success would be retaining the group as well as picking up a couple of recruits.
He said the aim would be to have 20 players available each week as the club, like numerous others, has struggled for numbers in the past.
Marshall said George Town's revamped surface had made life easier for the women's team.
"Training on a quality ground makes a big difference, the surface is great, the lighting is great, it makes it a little bit better for training," he said.
