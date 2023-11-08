The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Re-signed George Town co-coaches buoyed by strong NTFAW div one season

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated November 9 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

George Town have reappointed co-coaches Dave Marshall and Jodie Clifford following their promising NTFAW division one 2023 campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.