Call for Auditor-General probe of community fund's grant process

Liberal senator Jonathon Duniam has said he plans to write to the Tasmanian Auditor-General requesting that it investigate the processes that the Tasmanian Community Fund uses to decide how to allocate grants to applicants.
The request came after TCF chairwoman Sally Darke confirmed that the fund granted $557,800 to an organisation promoting the 'Yes' campaign in the recent Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.
In a senate speech on Tuesday evening, Senator Duniam said Tasmanians were "rightly outraged" at the TCF's contribution to one side of a divisive political campaign.
"This money is meant for Tasmanians, for good Tasmanian projects," Senator Duniam said.
"This is not where the money has gone. I don't think any reasonable Tasmanian wanted to see a contribution made to either side of a political campaign."
He said the TCF board's decision made him question the processes used at the fund to allocate grant money.
"How could the board make this massive contribution to a political campaign when no clear argument about how it would benefit the community on the ground was ever made, let alone how it would directly benefit Aboriginal communities, let alone Tasmanian Aboriginal communities?" Senator Duniam said.
"I'll be writing to the Tasmanian Auditor-General for him to examine the process and ensure future decisions reflect the original intention set out in law when the TCF was set up for genuine community good."
At least one community organisation in Northern Tasmania has missed out of funding from the TCF this year.
President of the Bridport Ex-Services, Bowls and Community Club, Dion Turner, said his organisation applied for a $120,000 grant from the TCF, but was rejected.
He emphasised that he did not wish to criticise the TCF.
He said in the rejection phone call, he was told that the grant request "did not meet the goals of the Tasmanian Community Fund".
It operates as an independent entity governed only by its founding legislation, and is allowed to fund charitable, recreational, cultural and arts, educational and religious projects.
The $557,800 outlay was by far the fund's biggest grant in the 2022-2023 financial year, according to the fund's latest annual report.
