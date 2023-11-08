The Examiner
Call for Auditor-General probe of community fund's grant process

By Benjamin Seeder
November 9 2023 - 6:30am
The Tasmanian Community Fund used public money to fund the 'Yes' camp in the referendum. File picture.
Liberal senator Jonathon Duniam has said he plans to write to the Tasmanian Auditor-General requesting that it investigate the processes that the Tasmanian Community Fund uses to decide how to allocate grants to applicants.

