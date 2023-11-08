Lukewarm welcome from industry for new government gas strategy

An influential Tasmanian gas group has criticised the state government's Future Gas Strategy for not considering a greater use of the virtually dormant Tamar Valley Power Station.
Tasmanian Gas Pipeline company chief executive Wacek Lipski said while he was pleased that the strategy paper recognised natural gas as an important part of the state's energy mix, gas could be used "much more extensively" to support businesses in energy deficit today.
"In 2016, gas kept the lights on in Tasmania, and with businesses currently being turned away due to an apparent lack of on-island generation capacity, it could be doing the same again, simply by turning on the Tamar Valley Power Station," Mr Lipski said.
The Tamar Valley Power Station was commissioned in 2009, but high rainfall, lower-than-expected electricity demand and imports of power from Victoria via the Basslink caused the then-state government to consider selling parts of the unit.
But in December 2015, a fault in the Basslink cable interrupted power importation into the state, plunging Tasmania into an energy crisis that saw dam levels deplete to record lows over the next months.
The government ordered Hydro Tasmania to suspend its plans to sell TVPS, and over the next year, Hydro ran the station at high capacity, averting what could have been a much more serious energy deficit.
Since restoration of the Basslink connection, Hydro has made minimal use of TVPS.
Mr Lipski suggested that ought to change.
Some Tasmanian industries have complained of not being able to access enough power to accommodate their growth needs.
"The Tamar Valley Power Station is a state of the art, modern combined cycle facility that can generate over 200 megawatts of energy and can do so with the flick of a switch," he said.
"[It] provides the opportunity to provide more energy now with no additional investment.
"This will grow demand in the state and ultimately help to accelerate new renewable energy projects."
He also suggested that Hydro could reduce its reliance on importing coal-based power from Victoria by making greater use of the TVPS.
"Instead of importing predominantly brown coal-based energy form Victoria, the state could use its own efficient, modern facility with low emissions, helping to create jobs and investment in Tasmania by providing the energy that industry needs," Mr Lipski said.
Tas Gas chief executive officer Phaedra Deckart welcomed the strategy's confirmation that Tasmania will not pursue natural gas mandates and moratoriums seen elsewhere in Australia.
Tas Gas, the main supplier of gas in the state, is more focused on decarbonising measures, including replacing gas with carbon-neutral alternatives such as hydrogen or biogas.
"Gas continues to be essential for many businesses and households and is estimated to directly support $1 billion in economic output, more than 4,200 direct jobs and 8,550 jobs in total across Tasmania," Ms Deckart said.
She has previously said that for some Tasmanian industrial consumers, gas is not replaceable.
Minister for Energy and Renewables Nick Duigan said the new Future Gas Strategy gave direction to gas consumers as the state moved towards a zero-carbon future.
"Natural gas must remain available to Tasmanian users while renewable alternatives mature and a premature departure from natural gas could undermine economic growth and force users back to dirtier fuels," he said.
"Our plan is based on an industry-led transition away from fossil gas and towards renewable alternatives such as green hydrogen, bioenergy gases such as methane and synthetic renewable gases."
