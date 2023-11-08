Sexual assault and family violence cases increase backlog pressure, DPP report

A 20 per cent jump in sexual assault and personal violence cases had caused a substantial increase in workload for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
In his 2022-23 annual report, DPP Daryl Coates SC said a sizeable increase in resources was needed if the backlog of cases in the Supreme Court was to be reduced.
He said that 674 cases were outstanding on June 30, 2023-one case higher than the same time last year.
"The backlog has remained about the same and can only be addressed by a sizeable increase in resources," he said.
"Although it is pleasing that the pending list did not increase more, it will continue to take substantial effort and provision of resources to the criminal justice sector, including prosecution and defence, to reduce it."
Reflecting the increase in sexual assault cases (171) and personal violence cases (61), there was an increase from 446 to 545 in the committal of new cases to the Supreme Court during the year.
Mr Coates said there was a need to increase the number of staff capable of conducting senior prosecutions.
He said a shortage of defence counsel had also become an acute problem in recent years.
"This has led to delays and will continue to do so unless there is significant encouragement for people to enter this work," he said.
A recent survey for the Law Society of Tasmania found the state had one solicitor for every 642 people compared with 1:462 in SA and 1:214 in NSW.
Mr Coates said that the Office was struggling to provide timely advice to Tasmania Police, as recommended by the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings, due to the amount of advices and the significant trial work involved.
"The delay in advice adds to the stress of complainants," he said.
"The Government should consider increasing funding to the specialised sexual assault unit to decrease waiting time for the Office to complete the advice files and to extend the unit to Launceston."
The increase to 674 came despite a new Act, which resulted in a significant number of cases staying under the jurisdiction of the Magistrates Court.
He said the Office could dispose of significantly more matters (515) despite three trials in Launceston taking a considerable portion of the year.
Attorney General Guy Barnett told the Examiner in October that the state government wanted to invest significantly in Tasmania's justice system to tackle a record backlog of 717 cases as of June 30, 2023.
