Were you at the Clifford Craig Melbourne Cup day lunch? Check out our pics

An array of colourful dresses and fanciful fascinators were not just on show at Flemington on Tuesday, November 7.
Heads turned in Launceston as locals donned their best frocks for the annual Friends of Clifford Craig's Melbourne Cup luncheon.
Luncheon coordinator Angela Medwin said the event was a wonderful excuse to get dressed up.
"It's always nice to have a reason to dress up, and it is for a good cause," Mrs Medwin said.
The Friends of Clifford Craig are a group of dedicated volunteers who raise money for the Clifford Craig Foundation's medical research program in Northern Tasmania.
