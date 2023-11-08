Tech Expo highlighting Launceston as a 'key region' in engineering

Launceston may not be the biggest city, but it punches above its weight when it comes to engineering.
It's that reason why it will play host to the Institute of Instrumentation, Control and Automation's (IICA) Technology Expo on November 14.
IICA operations manager Saskia Moon said Launceston was a "key region" when it came to engineering.
"There's a lot that happens in all of Tasmania, but especially around Launceston; it's actually one of our more popular shows and is very well attended," Ms Moon said.
"There's a lot of engineering going on in Launceston that people may not be aware of; there's so much cool stuff happening in that area which exhibitors want to be a part of."
She said 40 different exhibitors, including local businesses would be in attendance, with many travelling from the mainland to show off their latest innovations.
"They're there to show the industry what the latest and greatest developments in technology are," she said.
"That's very much a strength of our regional shows; the local operators get a chance to see what's new with all these big companies that have travelled just to show them."
Director of strategic business at Cromarty Rob Alberti, a Launceston based business, said he was excited to connect with customers.
"We find the the expo is well attended by local businesses and it's just a great opportunity to connect and be present," Mr Alberti said.
"A lot of the mainland product suppliers visit so it's a great opportunity for local businesses to come along and get to meet the sales representatives from various mainland based companies."
He said Launceston produced an "incredible amount" of engineering and technology.
"It's right on our doorstep, and once you start getting into the industry, there's a huge amount of really smart technologies,advanced manufacturing and automation systems," he said.
The Technology Expo kicks off November 14 at 2pm at the Hotel Grand Chancellor Conference Centre.
Registrations can be made through eventbrite.
