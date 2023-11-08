Frustrated by Optus outage? Free council Wi-Fi at 50 locations

Northern Tasmanians impacted by the Optus outage can access the City of Launceston's free Wi-Fi service to hook back into the web, says its mayor.
Optus mobile, landline and broadband networks were impacted at around 4 am on November 8, leaving tens of thousands of its Tasmanian customers without service.
The outage meant emergency 000 calls could not be made from landlines or mobiles, with the Tasmanian government prompting Optus users to make emergency calls from mobile phones with alternative providers.
At around 1pm the provider said its services were gradually being restored.
Optus is known to have a strong customer base in Launceston and surrounds, with one woman unable to call loved ones as a family member lies in hospital, and a commerce leader warning of significant disruption to sales and productivity.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the council's free Wi-Fi network had experienced a 44 per cent increase in activity due to the outage.
"The council reminds residents impacted by the outage that we operate a free public Wi-Fi service," Mr Garwood said.
"People can access the network by searching for the 'Launceston WIFI' network on their phone or other smart device, and more information can be found on the Council's website."
There are more than 50 free-wifi locations offered by the council. Locations include:
Mr Garwood said no council operations were affected by the outage.
"All services, including parking meters which accept multiple payment methods, continue to operate normally," he said.
Science and Technology Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said no government operations were impacted by the outage.
"The Tasmanian Government is seeking regular updates from Optus and the Australian Government," Minister Ogilvie said.
"Businesses impacted who require further information can contact the Business Tasmania hotline on 1800 440 026."
The Telecommunications Ombudsman said it can help affected individuals and businesses with complaints and compensation claims as a result of the outage.
If you have contacted Optus and you are unhappy with the response, you can make a complaint with the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.
The most recent statement from Optus at around 1pm said its services were gradually being restored.
"It may take a few hours for all services to come back on line and different services may restore at different sites over that time," it said.
