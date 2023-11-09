The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

St Cecilia Chamber Orchestra to celebrate 50 years with special concert

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
November 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When you think of an orchestra, you probably wouldn't think to hear The Veronica's or Missy Higgins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.