St Cecilia Chamber Orchestra to celebrate 50 years with special concert

When you think of an orchestra, you probably wouldn't think to hear The Veronica's or Missy Higgins.
But variety is what the St Cecilia Chamber Orchestra is all about, and they're ready to bring a special show to Launceston's City Baptist Church on November 18 for their 50th anniversary show.
From much-loved chamber works such as Vivaldi's Concerto Alla Rustica, to contemporary classics like Take on Me by A-ha, the show hopes to reach a wide range of audiences.
Orchestra conductor Michael Stocks said everyone had their own taste, and they played a "broad range of styles" to accommodate that.
"We do like to do some of the more traditional orchestral string orchestra pieces...we've also got a new string quintet doing a more contemporary take on classical instruments," Mr Stocks said.
"We've also got the massed orchestra, which is an orchestra that we formally started last year in Launceston, which is basically open to anyone of any age."
He said the orchestra had evolved over the past decade.
"Some of our orchestras involve younger children, and we find a lot of the audiences these days are not so much into the really heavy classical music," he said.
"Every concert I ask people what they liked the most, there's always something that they that people enjoy.
"It also keeps it more interesting for the players in the orchestra, the age range is anywhere from 15 to 80."
Two concerts will take place on November 18 at Launceston City Baptist Church, at 3pm and 7pm.
Tickets are available at Barratt's Music, 104 George Street, Launceston or on the door from 2:15pm.
